First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 290.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 621,005 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $20,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 206.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 297,073 shares during the period.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,024,715. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ OM opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

