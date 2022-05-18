First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 315,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 69,892 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $4,402,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.98.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

