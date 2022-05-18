FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.83% of FS Bancorp worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSBW opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $230.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

