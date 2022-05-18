Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stake Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.49% of Grid Dynamics worth $61,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -128.92 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.