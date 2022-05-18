HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $715.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

