Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $34.59

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.59, but opened at $33.20. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 1,385 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

