Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 907,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 13,527,723 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 662,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.