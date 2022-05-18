LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of LSI Industries worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

