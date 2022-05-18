Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $21,489,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

