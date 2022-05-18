Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.88% of America’s Car-Mart worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. BOKF NA purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,032,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

