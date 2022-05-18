Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,208 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Gladstone Land worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

