Northern Trust Corp Has $12.41 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $62,986.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $501,788 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.