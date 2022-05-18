Northern Trust Corp Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of MGP Ingredients worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 53.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $1,679,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,463.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,956 shares of company stock worth $1,504,595 over the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

