Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 172,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

