Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of XPEL worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,047,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,060 shares of company stock worth $14,154,532. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

