Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Peabody Energy worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

