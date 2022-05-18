Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,632 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

