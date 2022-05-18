Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

