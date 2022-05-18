Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,321 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of StoneX Group worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $320,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,679,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $77.50.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

