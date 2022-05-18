NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.71.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

