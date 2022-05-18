Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.71, but opened at 3.58. Oatly Group shares last traded at 3.67, with a volume of 55,141 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.91.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 529,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

