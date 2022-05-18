Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $124,970,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 286,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

