Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 1,742,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 64.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 604,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

