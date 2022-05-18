PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $34.80

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $33.77. PAR Technology shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 1,466 shares.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 22,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

