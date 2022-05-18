PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $34.80

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $33.77. PAR Technology shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 1,466 shares.
PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 22,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.
About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
