Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $22.49

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $21.56. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 1,284 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.