PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.37 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

