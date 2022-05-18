PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 126.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 16,307.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $203,504.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,742 shares of company stock worth $5,309,879. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSMT opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.