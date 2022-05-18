ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,888 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $121,000.

Sabre stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

