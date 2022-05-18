ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $20,022,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 305.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 178,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $572.19 million, a P/E ratio of 149.16 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

