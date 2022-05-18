ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneX Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $77.50.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,679,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

