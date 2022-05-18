ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,347 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $753.64 million, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

