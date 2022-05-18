ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,474 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after buying an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 990,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 706,315 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,246,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.