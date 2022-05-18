ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,139 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,739.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $459,361. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.