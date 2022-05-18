ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,283 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

