ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,642 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $796.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

