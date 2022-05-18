ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,954 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $665.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

