ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $935.95 million, a P/E ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

