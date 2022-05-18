ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $33,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $11,016,000.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

