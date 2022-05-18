ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 919,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Necessity Retail REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

RTL stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

