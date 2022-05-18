ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

nCino stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.89. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. nCino’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

