ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,370 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Yext by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

