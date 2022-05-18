ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.98 million, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

