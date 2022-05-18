ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

HA opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $855.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.85) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

