ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,320 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,167,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 60,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Several research firms recently commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research cut NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.