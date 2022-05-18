ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,756 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,756 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $3,242,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $849.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.