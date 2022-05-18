ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,830 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 235,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWM stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $903.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

