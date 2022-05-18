ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arko by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 812,630 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arko by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.12. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

