ProShare Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

STOK stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

