ProShare Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The GEO Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $832.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

