ProShare Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,815,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

